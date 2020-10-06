Sgt Karlton Cupit, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion (RTBN), motivates a recruit with India Company, 3rd RTBN in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 10, 2020. The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 13:06 Photo ID: 6236997 VIRIN: 200610-M-VX661-1110 Resolution: 5464x3643 Size: 915.61 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company CCX [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.