    India Company CCX [Image 3 of 8]

    India Company CCX

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 10, 2020. The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company CCX [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

