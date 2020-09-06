Exchange celebrates the Army Birthday with Sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the United States Army a happy 245th birthday by giving away more than $5,400 in tactical gear. Authorized shoppers can enter June 12 through July 9 at ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes.
Exchange Celebrates Army’s 245th Birthday by Giving Away More Than $5,400 in Prizes
