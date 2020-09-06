Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exchange celebrates the Army Birthday with Sweepstakes

    Exchange celebrates the Army Birthday with Sweepstakes

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the United States Army a happy 245th birthday by giving away more than $5,400 in tactical gear. Authorized shoppers can enter June 12 through July 9 at ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 11:20
    Photo ID: 6236758
    VIRIN: 200609-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 629x800
    Size: 150.86 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange celebrates the Army Birthday with Sweepstakes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange Celebrates Army’s 245th Birthday by Giving Away More Than $5,400 in Prizes

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT