Exchange Celebrates Army’s 245th Birthday by Giving Away More Than $5,400 in Prizes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the United States Army a happy 245th birthday by giving away more than $5,400 in tactical gear.



From June 12 through July 9, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the Army Birthday sweepstakes for the chance to win one of the following prizes:



• Sawfly Ballistic Eyewear system (one of 10)

• Mercury Tactical Gear Campaign Deployment Pack (one of 10)

• 5.11 Havoc 30 backpack (one of 10)

• Valor Ballistic glasses (one of 10)

• Multicam 300 lumen headlamp (one of 10)

• Petzl TACTIKKA+ RGB headlamp (one of 10)

• Universal gun care kit (one of 20)

• All-weather pen (one of 20)

• Tactical cooling towel (one of 20)



“With 85% of associates sharing a military connection, the Exchange is family serving family,” said Army Col. Douglas Vallejo, Deputy Director of Logistics for the Exchange. “It is an honor to serve those who serve, and the Exchange salutes the world’s greatest Army for 245 years bravely defending this great Nation.”



Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for rules and an online entry form. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The drawing will take place on or about July 17.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



