U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, package food bundles at the Seagate Food Bank in Toledo, Ohio, June 9, 2020. More than 400 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts, continuing the Ohio National Guard’s long history of supporting humanitarian efforts throughout Ohio and the nation.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Landry)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 09:40
|Photo ID:
|6236585
|VIRIN:
|200609-Z-NK805-0057
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|905.38 KB
|Location:
|TOLEDO, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohioans Serving Ohioans [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Alexis Landry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT