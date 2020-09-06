Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohioans Serving Ohioans [Image 1 of 3]

    Ohioans Serving Ohioans

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Landry 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Tech. Sgt. Nora Kaczmarek, a ground transportation specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, sorts through boxes of donated items at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in Toledo, Ohio, June 9, 2020. More than 400 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts, continuing the Ohio National Guard’s long history of supporting humanitarian efforts throughout Ohio and the nation.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Landry)

