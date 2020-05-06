On the frontlines against COVID: Medical Laboratory Specialist

Spc. Brayden Bex, a medical laboratory specialist, is currently processing and extracting COVID-19 samples for virology within the Infectious Disease Laboratory at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. As coronavirus spread throughout Europe, Bex was augmented from the Kaiserslautern Army Health Clinic to assist virology.

