On the frontlines against COVID: Medical Laboratory Specialist

Spc. Brayden Bex, a medical laboratory specialist, is currently processing and extracting COVID-19 samples for virology within the Infectious Disease Laboratory at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. As coronavirus spread throughout Europe, Bex was augmented from the Kaiserslautern Army Health Clinic to assist virology.
