    On the frontlines against COVID: Medical Laboratory Specialist [Image 1 of 2]

    On the frontlines against COVID: Medical Laboratory Specialist

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Photo by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Spc. Brayden Bex, a medical laboratory specialist, is currently processing and extracting COVID-19 samples for virology within the Infectious Disease Laboratory at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. As coronavirus spread throughout Europe, Bex was augmented from the Kaiserslautern Army Health Clinic to assist virology.

