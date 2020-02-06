Staff Sgt. Isaac Darko, left, Defense Courier Station Mildenhall defense courier, and Tech. Sgt. Raul Pedroza, right, DCS Mildenhall noncommissioned officer in charge, review asset information with a customer at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 2, 2020. Defense couriers oversee the processing, storage and transportation of sensitive materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6236509
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-PZ401-1048
|Resolution:
|6856x4576
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Courier Station Mildenhall: linchpin for delivery of sensitive material [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defense Courier Station Mildenhall: linchpin for delivery of sensitive material
LEAVE A COMMENT