    Defense Courier Station Mildenhall: linchpin for delivery of sensitive material [Image 2 of 2]

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Isaac Darko, left, Defense Courier Station Mildenhall defense courier, and Tech. Sgt. Raul Pedroza, right, DCS Mildenhall noncommissioned officer in charge, review asset information with a customer at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 2, 2020. Defense couriers oversee the processing, storage and transportation of sensitive materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

