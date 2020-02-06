Staff Sgt. Isaac Darko and Staff Sgt. Isaac Portocarrero, Defense Courier Station Mildenhall defense couriers, load packages into a mission vehicle at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 2, 2020. Factors such as the size of the asset and delivery destination dictate the mode of transportation defense couriers use to move items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6236508
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-PZ401-1030
|Resolution:
|6273x4187
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Courier Station Mildenhall: linchpin for delivery of sensitive material [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defense Courier Station Mildenhall: linchpin for delivery of sensitive material
LEAVE A COMMENT