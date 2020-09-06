BALTIC SEA (June 09, 2020) Lithuanian Navy minesweepers LNS Aukstatis (P14) and LNS Skalvis (M53) conduct small boat operations during BALTOPS 2020, June 9. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (Photo courtesy of the Lithuanian Navy)
