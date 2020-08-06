Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    06.08.2020

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 08, 2020) German Navy Sea King helicopter (Mk.41) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conduct joint flight operations during BALTOPS 2020, June 09. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Claudy/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
