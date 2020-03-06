Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest [Image 2 of 2]

    Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Los Angeles Police Officer II Teresa Gallardo, left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas L. James, senior enlisted advisor to the adjutant general of the California Military Department, second from left, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Wade Scott and Staff Sgt. Lance Fuller, right, both of the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, share a moment outside the City of Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center, June 3, 2020. Thousands of California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen augmented local and state officials to protect lives and property following civil unrest in populated cities throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest
    Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest

