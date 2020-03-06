U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Leeney, deputy commanding general, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, talks to members of the Los Angeles Police Department at the City of Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center June 3. More than 1,000 Cal Guardsmen were activated to assist law enforcement with protecting lives and property as a result of the current civil unrest in California’s most populated city. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 02:09
|Photo ID:
|6236463
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-WM549-202
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|504.4 KB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
