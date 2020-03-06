Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest [Image 1 of 2]

    Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Leeney, deputy commanding general, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, talks to members of the Los Angeles Police Department at the City of Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center June 3. More than 1,000 Cal Guardsmen were activated to assist law enforcement with protecting lives and property as a result of the current civil unrest in California’s most populated city. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 02:09
    Photo ID: 6236463
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-WM549-202
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 504.4 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest
    Cal Guard leaders interface with LAPD during civil unrest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    Los Angeles
    Air National Guard
    general
    Emergency Operations Center
    40 ID
    40th Infantry Division
    DSCA
    California
    community
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    police officer
    EOC
    face mask
    LAPD
    interagency
    civil unrest
    Cal Guard
    California Military Department
    DSCA NATIONAL GUARD IMAGES
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    DSCA RESPONSE
    COVID-19
    CivilUnrest20NGca
    CivilUnrest20NG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT