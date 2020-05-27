Soldiers, with the 92nd Military Police Company, perform a Traffic Control Post (TCP) exercise at Local Training Area in Baumholder, Germany on 27 May, 2020. The Soldiers are training how to establish and supervise a non-permanent TCP which includes person and vehicle inspections. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)
|05.27.2020
|06.10.2020 02:34
|6236459
|270520-A-MX671-007
|6192x4128
|6.94 MB
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|3
|0
|0
