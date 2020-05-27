Soldiers, with the 92nd Military Police Company, perform a Traffic Control Post (TCP) exercise at Local Training Area in Baumholder, Germany on 27 May, 2020. The Soldiers are training how to establish and supervise a non-permanent TCP which includes person and vehicle inspections.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 02:33 Photo ID: 6236454 VIRIN: 270520-A-MX671-002 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 7.58 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Traffic Control Post [Image 10 of 10], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.