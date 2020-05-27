Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Traffic Control Post [Image 2 of 10]

    Traffic Control Post

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers, with the 92nd Military Police Company, perform a Traffic Control Post (TCP) exercise at Local Training Area in Baumholder, Germany on 27 May, 2020. The Soldiers are training how to establish and supervise a non-permanent TCP which includes person and vehicle inspections.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 02:33
    Photo ID: 6236454
    VIRIN: 270520-A-MX671-002
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Traffic Control Post [Image 10 of 10], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    92nd MP
    18th MP
    Strong Europe
    Baumholder Local Training Area
    Check Point exercise

