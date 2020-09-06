Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car [Image 1 of 3]

    Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    According to his online biography, Ik-Joong Kang was raised in Seoul and has lived and worked in New York City since 1984. He is “internationally recognized” for creating major public art works using multiple 3 x 3 inch canvases to spotlight the plight of people and societies around the world. American students from Humphreys Central and Humphreys West Elementary Schools on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys teamed up with Korean artist Ik-Joong Kang to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Moon, Ji-Hwan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 21:40
    Photo ID: 6236369
    VIRIN: 200609-A-ZZ999-0004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car [Image 3 of 3], by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car
    Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car
    Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korean War
    Eighth Army
    Operation Kiddy Car

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT