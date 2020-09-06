Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car

According to his online biography, Ik-Joong Kang was raised in Seoul and has lived and worked in New York City since 1984. He is “internationally recognized” for creating major public art works using multiple 3 x 3 inch canvases to spotlight the plight of people and societies around the world. American students from Humphreys Central and Humphreys West Elementary Schools on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys teamed up with Korean artist Ik-Joong Kang to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Moon, Ji-Hwan)

