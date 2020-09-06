American students from Humphreys Central and Humphreys West Elementary Schools on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys teamed up with Korean artist Ik-Joong Kang to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car. In the spirit of the enduring alliance between South Korea and the United States, hundreds of individually designed 3 X 3 inch pieces of art were contributed to make one exhibit. Students designed their own artistic pieces of canvas to be displayed at the SFC Ray E. Duke Memorial on Camp Humphreys. The display will be up for the next couple of weeks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Moon, Ji-Hwan)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 21:41
|Photo ID:
|6236372
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-ZZ999-0003
|Resolution:
|5332x3555
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car
LEAVE A COMMENT