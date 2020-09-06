Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2020

    American students from Humphreys Central and Humphreys West Elementary Schools on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys teamed up with Korean artist Ik-Joong Kang to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car. In the spirit of the enduring alliance between South Korea and the United States, hundreds of individually designed 3 X 3 inch pieces of art were contributed to make one exhibit. Students designed their own artistic pieces of canvas to be displayed at the SFC Ray E. Duke Memorial on Camp Humphreys. The display will be up for the next couple of weeks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Moon, Ji-Hwan)

