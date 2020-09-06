Art display commemorates 70 years since Operation Kiddy Car

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 06.09.2020 Courtesy Photo 8th Army

American students from Humphreys Central and Humphreys West Elementary Schools on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys teamed up with Korean artist Ik-Joong Kang to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of Operation Kiddy Car. In the spirit of the enduring alliance between South Korea and the United States, hundreds of individually designed 3 X 3 inch pieces of art were contributed to make one exhibit. Students designed their own artistic pieces of canvas to be displayed at the SFC Ray E. Duke Memorial on Camp Humphreys. The display will be up for the next couple of weeks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Moon, Ji-Hwan)