25th CAB Air Assault

Sgt. Taylor Anderson a crew chief with Bravo Company 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment monitored systems during the fight. The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade supported the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team during air assault operations Saturday to improve rigging and sling load proficiency. The Bravo Company Hillclimbers of 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, moved three M-777 Howitzers for Charlie Battery, 2-11th Field Artillery Regiment during an artillery table certification. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch)
