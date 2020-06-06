A CH-47 Chinook assigned to 3rd Battallion, 25th Aviation parked in area X-ray on Schofield Barracks. The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade supported the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team during air assault operations Saturday June 6, to improve rigging and sling load proficiency. The Bravo Company Hillclimbers of 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, moved three M-777 Howitzers for Charlie Battery, 2-11th Field Artillery Regiment during an artillery table certification. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch)

