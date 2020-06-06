Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25TH CAB [Image 1 of 5]

    25TH CAB

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook assigned to 3rd Battallion, 25th Aviation parked in area X-ray on Schofield Barracks. The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade supported the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team during air assault operations Saturday June 6, to improve rigging and sling load proficiency. The Bravo Company Hillclimbers of 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, moved three M-777 Howitzers for Charlie Battery, 2-11th Field Artillery Regiment during an artillery table certification. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 19:39
    Photo ID: 6236334
    VIRIN: 200606-A-VU121-1011
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25TH CAB [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25TH CAB
    Slingload
    25th CAB Air Assault
    In Flight
    25th CAB Air Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th CAB 25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT