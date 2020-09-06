Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware National Guard tests for COVID-19 in Townsend [Image 13 of 16]

    Delaware National Guard tests for COVID-19 in Townsend

    TOWNSEND, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Leslie Hamill, a medical technician with the Delaware Air National Guard’s 166th Medical Group, talks with a motorist during a drive-thru coronavirus testing mission at the Townsend Fire Company, Station 26, in Townsend, Delaware, June 9, 2020. Members of the Delaware National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 100 people at the fire station location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 17:41
    Location: TOWNSEND, DE, US 
