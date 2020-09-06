Delaware National Guard tests for COVID-19 in Townsend

Second Lt. Devon Headley, a medical service officer with the Delaware Army National Guard, wears personal protective equipment during a drive-thru coronavirus testing mission at the Townsend Fire Company, Station 26, in Townsend, Delaware, June 9, 2020. Members of the Delaware National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 100 people at the fire station location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

