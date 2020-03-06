Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2020. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 48th Fighter Wing continues to maintain combat readiness in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

