Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness

48th Fighter Wing F-15E Strike Eagles prepare to take off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2020. The Liberty Wing continues to maintain combat readiness in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

