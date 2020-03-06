Liberty Wing maintains combat readiness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48th Fighter Wing F-15E Strike Eagles prepare to take off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2020. The Liberty Wing continues to maintain combat readiness in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

