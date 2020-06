Airman 1st Class Lester Smeal, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, services the liquid oxygen of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2020. Liquid oxygen is routinely serviced to ensure aircrew have breathable oxygen while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 15:48 Photo ID: 6236138 VIRIN: 200609-F-UJ876-1093 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.95 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.