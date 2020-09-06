Airman 1st Class Lester Smeal, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to service the liquid oxygen of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2020. Liquid oxygen is routinely serviced to ensure aircrew have breathable oxygen while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
