    Alabama, Romania team up to take on COVID-19 [Image 3 of 6]

    Alabama, Romania team up to take on COVID-19

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters-Alabama National Guard

    Members of the Romanian delegation say goodbye to their Alabama National Guard counterparts and board their plane to fly home, Montgomery, Alabama, June 9, 2020. This visit is a part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program which allows for the exchange of knowledge and experience between the Alabama National Guard and the Romanian Ministry of Defense. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Frye)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama, Romania team up to take on COVID-19 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

