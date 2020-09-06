Members of the Romanian delegation say goodbye to their Alabama National Guard counterparts and board their plane to fly home, Montgomery, Alabama, June 9, 2020. This visit is a part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program which allows for the exchange of knowledge and experience between the Alabama National Guard and the Romanian Ministry of Defense. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Frye)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 15:00
|Photo ID:
|6236053
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-OK577-042
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alabama, Romania team up to take on COVID-19 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
