200608-N-BM428-1366 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2020) The U.S. Navy Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), top, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), middle, and the Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Otto Suerdrup (F312) sail in formation while participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

