200608-N-BM428-0507 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2020) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transits the Baltic Sea while participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, June 8, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 by PO1 Kyle Steckler