NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, Fla. (June 8, 2020) Sailors tend to a simulated personnel casualty during an anti-terrorism force protection drill aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 14:04 Photo ID: 6235910 VIRIN: 200608-N-KK394-1036 Resolution: 5084x3389 Size: 627.34 KB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200608-N-KK394-1036 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.