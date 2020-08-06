200608-N-KK394-1010

NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, Fla. (June 8, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Quinton Thorpe stands guard on the navigation bridge during an anti-terrorism force protection drill aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

