    200608-N-KK394-1010 [Image 1 of 2]

    200608-N-KK394-1010

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, Fla. (June 8, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Quinton Thorpe stands guard on the navigation bridge during an anti-terrorism force protection drill aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 14:04
    Photo ID: 6235909
    VIRIN: 200608-N-KK394-1010
    Resolution: 4545x3030
    Size: 607.17 KB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    200608-N-KK394-1010
    200608-N-KK394-1036

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    LCS
    Coast Guard
    Mayport
    deployment
    USS Detroit
    LCS 7
    Freedom-class
    JIATF South

