Bravo Company BAC

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion prepare to participate in Pugil Sticks during the Bayonet Assault Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 9, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the Pugil Sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

