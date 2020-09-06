Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company BAC

    Bravo Company BAC

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion participate in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 9, 2020. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

