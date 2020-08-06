The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) offloaded more than 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana in Port Everglades June 9, 2020. The offload was a result of 11 at-sea interdictions between four Coast Guard cutters and two U.S. Navy ships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 12:36
|Photo ID:
|6235802
|VIRIN:
|200608-G-TM873-1015
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS
