The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crew and interagency partners stand amongst 30,000 pounds of interdicted narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, June 9, 2020. The cutter James crew offloaded approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 6,900 pounds of marijuana Tuesday, all worth more than an estimated $408 million.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 12:36 Photo ID: 6235801 VIRIN: 200609-G-JQ423-1060 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.