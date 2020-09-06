Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

    Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crew and interagency partners stand amongst 30,000 pounds of interdicted narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, June 9, 2020. The cutter James crew offloaded approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 6,900 pounds of marijuana Tuesday, all worth more than an estimated $408 million.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 12:36
    Photo ID: 6235801
    VIRIN: 200609-G-JQ423-1060
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades, by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades
    Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades
    Coast Guard Cutter James offloads approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

    TAGS

    drugs
    USCG
    Miami
    cocaine
    Murray
    offload
    marijuana
    Southeast
    Lally
    Coast Guard
    U.S. Navy
    D7
    Coast Guard 7th District
    WMSL-754
    USCGC James

