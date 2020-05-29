Wilbert Roberson, 436th Airlift Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program victim advocate, poses for a photo in his office, May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Roberson is the wing’s full-time victim advocate, along with 12 other volunteer victim advocates who are available 24/7 to support sexual assault victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 10:34
|Photo ID:
|6235673
|VIRIN:
|200529-F-BO262-1007
|Resolution:
|3924x2704
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SAPR program unaffected by COVID-19, social distancing [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SAPR program unaffected by COVID-19, social distancing
