Gail Reed-Attoh, 436th Airlift Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and Wilbert Roberson, 436th AW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate, review program reporting procedures May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The SAPR program provided support for sexual assault victims during significantly reduced manning and continues to offer services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 10:33 Photo ID: 6235670 VIRIN: 200529-F-BO262-1001 Resolution: 3876x2562 Size: 2.38 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAPR program unaffected by COVID-19, social distancing [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.