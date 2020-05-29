SAPR program unaffected by COVID-19, social distancing

Gail Reed-Attoh, 436th Airlift Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and Wilbert Roberson, 436th AW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate, review program reporting procedures May 29, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The SAPR program provided support for sexual assault victims during significantly reduced manning and continues to offer services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 10:33
|Photo ID:
|6235670
|VIRIN:
|200529-F-BO262-1001
|Resolution:
|3876x2562
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
