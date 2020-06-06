South Carolina National Guard supports District of Columbia National Guard during protest response

U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Strong, South Carolina National Guard, 1-118th Infantry Battalion chaplain, and U.S. Army Sgt. Russell Brown, South Carolina National Guard, 1-118th Infantry Battalion chaplain assistant, visit with U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard activated in support of the District of Columbia National Guard in the nation's capital June 6, 2020, providing general security of the national monuments. The South Carolina National Guard Soldiers were stationed at multiple monuments including the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, and the Washington Monument. The South Carolina National Guard was activated in response to providing support to protests, in order to assist with maintaining citizen safety and peace and to deter violence. The mission of the South Carolina National Guard in D.C. was to support the District of Columbia National Guard service members assisting local law enforcement with crowd control, general security, and patrols for continued public safety and critical infrastructure security, including the national monuments. When the South Carolina National Guard is activated for these missions, it is not intended to deter citizens from peacefully protesting, rather it is a means to help support an environment where citizens feel safe to exercise their rights and freedoms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros, South Carolina National Guard)

Date Taken: 06.06.2020
Photo by SSG Erica Jaros, South Carolina National Guard