NMCP Holds Remembrance of the Virginia Beach Victims

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 1, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. James Rutan, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff chaplain, speaks at a remembrance ceremony for the victims of last year’s Virginia Beach mass shooting Jun. 1. May 31 marked the one-year anniversary since the tragic mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that killed 12 people and injured four others. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

