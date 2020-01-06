NMCP Holds Remembrance of the Virginia Beach Victims

Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 1, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. James Rutan, a Naval Medical Center...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 1, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. James Rutan, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff chaplain, speaks at a remembrance ceremony for the victims of last year’s Virginia Beach mass shooting Jun. 1. May 31 marked the one-year anniversary since the tragic mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that killed 12 people and injured four others. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 1, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Pastoral Care Services hosted a remembrance ceremony Jun. 1 for the victims of last year’s Virginia Beach mass shooting.

During the ceremony, there was a video presentation of images of the lives lost and testimonies of those who mourn and remember. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the remembrance was televised and broadcasted around NMCP.

“Today I choose to turn mourning into blessing,” said Lt. Cmdr. James Rutan, NMCP staff Chaplain. “This morning I invite you to examine what we’ve learned through tears as we grieve the loss of our 12 friends and neighbors. As I recall the many responses from the tragedy, from around the country, I’m reminded of the care and concern of world leaders who shifted focus to the small community of Virginia Beach for just a brief moment to express their concern for a traumatized city.”

May 31 marked the one-year anniversary since the tragic mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that killed 12 people and injured four others. The theme of the remembrance is Lighting the Path: Together We Remember.

“When this senseless tragedy shook us, we all felt a little less safe, a little more confused and a lot more heartbroken,” Rutan said. “Things like this turn our world upside down; Evil reached out and hurt our neighbor. Perhaps the most important lesson we can learn from all of this is that we are all stronger together. It really touched me to see the spontaneous outpouring of prayers and support that was showered upon the Virginia Beach community.”

The ceremony honored the 12 victims who died, the four who were severely wounded and an officer who was shot but saved by his bulletproof vest. A symbol, called the forget-me-not flower, signifies the individuals, with the 12 outer petals representing the lives lost, four inner petals for the injured, and a blue dot in the middle for the officer who was shot, but saved.

“As we remember the pain of those who are bereaved of their loved ones through this tragedy, my hope is that you will choose to honor their memory by answering the call to be a good neighbor today,” Rutan said. “Surely there is a need to minister to the needs of others, comfort those who mourn and show compassion for all.”

