Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS [Image 7 of 7]

    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS

    PICATINNY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surfare Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technology Division (NSWC IHEODTD)

    200213-N-CM812-264
    Fire Control Technician Chief Petty Officer Michael Whisenhunt verifies the barrels are locked in on the Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) at the Engineering Mount Facility, onboard Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Picatinny Detachment. The Self-Defense Systems Division at Picatinny Detachment is the CIWS In-Service engineering Agent (ISEA) who service the US Navy, US Army and the US Coast Guard in support of all variants of the CIWS. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 01:44
    Photo ID: 6235279
    VIRIN: 200213-N-CM812-264
    Resolution: 5209x3473
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: PICATINNY, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS [Image 7 of 7], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS
    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS
    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS
    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS
    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS
    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS
    NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CIWS
    Picatinny
    NSWC IHEODTD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technology Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT