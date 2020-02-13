200213-N-CM812-012

Fire Control Technician Chief Petty Officer (FCC) David Riggs (right) supervises FCC Michael Whisenant (left) placing the lockwire on a Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) engineering mount at the Engineering Mount Facility onboard Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Picatinny Detachment. The Self-Defense Systems Division at Picatinny Detachment is the CIWS In-Service Engineering Agent who service the US Navy, US Army and the US Coast Guard in support of all variants of the CIWS. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 01:44 Photo ID: 6235273 VIRIN: 200213-N-CM812-012 Resolution: 3742x2495 Size: 5.04 MB Location: PICATINNY, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC IHEODTD, Picatinny Detachment service CIWS [Image 7 of 7], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.