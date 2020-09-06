Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Operations, June 9, 2020 [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Operations, June 9, 2020

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200609-N-FA868-1069 SASEBO, Japan (June 9, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Tyler Montgomery, from Houston, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates a forklift in the ship’s hangar bay. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 23:43
    Photo ID: 6235241
    VIRIN: 200609-N-FA868-1069
    Resolution: 4471x2981
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Operations, June 9, 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

