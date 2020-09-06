USS America (LHA 6) Operations, June 9, 2020

200609-N-FA868-1069 SASEBO, Japan (June 9, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Tyler Montgomery, from Houston, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates a forklift in the ship’s hangar bay. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee)
