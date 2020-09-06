USS America (LHA 6) Operations, June 9, 2020

200609-N-FA868-1042 SASEBO, Japan (June 9, 2020) Machinery Repairman Fireman Alexis Gonzalez, from West Palm Beach, Florida, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fabricates a metal fixture in the ship’s machinery repair room. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee)

