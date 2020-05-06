The 19th ECS Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Ride was a success – not just the ride itself but the stories told and examples set. Each rider listened closely as other riders provided their personal experiences, insights, lessons learned and methods they use to ensure safety remains paramount.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 23:16 Photo ID: 6235227 VIRIN: 200605-O-SM279-063 Resolution: 720x960 Size: 108.58 KB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Ride [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.