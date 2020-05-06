Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Ride [Image 3 of 3]

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Ride

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    US Army Garrison Daegu

    The 19th ECS Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Ride was a success – not just the ride itself but the stories told and examples set. Each rider listened closely as other riders provided their personal experiences, insights, lessons learned and methods they use to ensure safety remains paramount.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 23:16
    Korea
    Daegu
    Motorcycle Safety

