Nearly every motorcycle rider had a story to tell – either a very close call or an actual accident. But each rider said it would have been much worse if not for them having the right training, the right equipment, the right measures in place, and a firm understanding of the rules of the road here in Korea.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 23:16 Photo ID: 6235226 VIRIN: 200605-O-SM279-856 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 583.96 KB Location: KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Motorcycle Mentorship Program Safety Ride [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.