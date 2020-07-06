A U.S. military police Soldier with the Missouri National Guard, holds his eyes open to flush oleoresin capsicum out of them, after completely OC Spray training at the Missouri National Guard armory in Kansas City, Missouri, June 7, 2020. Soldiers were sprayed with OC Spray and then completed an obstacle course to complete the certification. Soldiers are exposed to OC spray, also known as pepper spray, to familiarize them to its effects on themselves and others in the event of it being deployed. OC spray is an effective less-than-lethal tool to disable a threat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 19:03 Photo ID: 6235155 VIRIN: 200607-Z-YI114-0087 Resolution: 2904x4355 Size: 5.42 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.