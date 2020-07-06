Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training [Image 15 of 26]

    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. military police Soldier with the Missouri National Guard, holds his eyes open to flush oleoresin capsicum out of them, after completely OC Spray training at the Missouri National Guard armory in Kansas City, Missouri, June 7, 2020. Soldiers were sprayed with OC Spray and then completed an obstacle course to complete the certification. Soldiers are exposed to OC spray, also known as pepper spray, to familiarize them to its effects on themselves and others in the event of it being deployed. OC spray is an effective less-than-lethal tool to disable a threat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 19:03
    Photo ID: 6235155
    VIRIN: 200607-Z-YI114-0087
    Resolution: 2904x4355
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training
    Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    water
    Missouri
    armory
    OC Spray
    pepper spray
    Kansas City
    205th Military Police Battalion
    U.S. Army
    training
    non-lethal weapon
    Missouri Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT