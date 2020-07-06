Missouri soldiers feel the effects of OC Spray during training

U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Brown, assigned to 1st Battalion, 129th Field Artillery Regiment, washes oleoresin capsicum off his face after completely OC Spray training at the Missouri National Guard armory in Kansas City, Missouri, June 7, 2020. Soldiers were sprayed with OC Spray and then completed an obstacle course to complete the certification. Soldiers are exposed to OC spray, also known as pepper spray, to familiarize them to its effects on themselves and others in the event of it being deployed. OC spray is an effective less-than-lethal tool to disable a threat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

