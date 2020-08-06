Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox MWR slowly reopens facilities to community

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Soldiers work out at Gammon Physical Fitness Center while wearing facial coverings. The coverings are one of the restrictions that will remain in effect at all Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities while Fort Knox officials work to slowly reopen programs to the community.

