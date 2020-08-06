Soldiers work out at Gammon Physical Fitness Center while wearing facial coverings. The coverings are one of the restrictions that will remain in effect at all Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities while Fort Knox officials work to slowly reopen programs to the community.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 17:17
|Photo ID:
|6235069
|VIRIN:
|200608-A-QT978-0003
|Resolution:
|5069x3646
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Knox MWR slowly reopens facilities to community, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox MWR slowly reopens facilities to community
