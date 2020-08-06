Fort Knox MWR slowly reopens facilities to community

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Soldiers work out at Gammon Physical Fitness Center while wearing facial coverings....... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Soldiers work out at Gammon Physical Fitness Center while wearing facial coverings. The coverings are one of the restrictions that will remain in effect at all Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities while Fort Knox officials work to slowly reopen programs to the community. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — During a Facebook town hall last week, the commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox announced plans to slowly reopen several Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation services.



While more mission-critical facilities opened with limited services either last month or at the beginning of this month, others are starting to open this week.



“We’ve been slowly and gradually and safely opening up since about the first of June,” said Randy Moore, director of DFMWR. “We’re still trying to return to some kind of normal activity.”



Essential programs like military fitness centers opened to active duty, National Guard, reservists and approved Department of Emergency Service personnel at the start of the month; some mission essential child care began even earlier, in mid-May.



The latest round of MWR programs and facilities opened June 8, including Army Community Service opening up offices by appointment only for Army Emergency Relief support and readiness assistance. Saber & Quill opened its Fiddler’s Green lunch service with a limited menu— no lunch buffet or self-serve — and some available seating inside.



“You can do carryout, and if you want to stay, there’s limited dining in Fiddler’s Green,” said Moore. “We also have the veranda that is set up for social distancing outdoor dining that people can take advantage of.”



Houston Bowling Center opened up for lunch June 1 to great success, said Moore. Major Gen. John Evans Jr. announced at last week’s town hall that the lanes will open June 8.



“Again, to ensure social distancing only 11 lanes will be operational,” said Moore. “All of these programs are going to come with a lot of sanitation practices; a lot of restrictions and limitations — things that we do differently, but it’s going to get us back in the door.”



One restriction will remain in effect until further notice indoors: the wear of face protection.



“They have to work out in the fitness center with their mask on,” said Moore. “The only thing they can get away with is when they’re eating they obviously don’t have to wear their mask.”



Gammon Physical Fitness Center has relaxed its military-only policy starting June 8, allowing family members of active duty, National Guard, reservists and approved Department of Emergency Service personnel to work out at the facility. However, the other fitness centers remain restricted to military and key federal employees only. As well, family members of retirees and civilian employees are not authorized to work out at Gammon for now.



The auto craft shop and Outdoor Recreation Center opened for business June 1.



Barr Memorial Library also opened June 1, with limited hours of operation and restricted visitation to the facility. Those interested can go inside with an appointment. Others can pre-order books, tapes and other items for pick up. There are also programs featured on the library’s official social media sites.



The Hanson Center has opened up, including the frame shop, consignment store and Leisure Travel, though it isn’t focused on booking current trips.



“It’s unfortunate there’s just not a lot of travelling that’s going on right now; not a lot of attractions — tickets are just not selling right now,” said Moore. “They’re there doing future trips and bookings.”



Camp Carlson will open around June 11 for RV and tent rental sites.



One area that remains closed to the public involve the water parks. Moore said it would be too difficult to maintain social distancing at those facilities.



“Those are way down the line,” said Moore. “The water park itself holds approximately 500 people and while the chlorine does have an effect, there are many, many times that the pool is cleared and all 500 people are on the deck. Even when the pool is open, not all 500 are in the water.



“That’s a sea of humanity, and there’s absolutely no safe way to conduct business there.”



The target date for opening up other facilities and getting to a more normal operating status, according to Moore, is July 1.



Moore said he has been pleased with the feedback and response to the restrictions he has seen and heard from Fort Knox residents so far.



“Fortunately, the customer base and community is responding pretty well to all of this,” said Moore. “They recognize the requirements and the need.”